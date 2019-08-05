Greg Simmons' Cowboys Training Camp Blog: Day 10

The weekend is here, but at Dallas Cowboys training camp, nothing changes. It’s still the same times for practice, press conferences and interviews.

The morning workout features yoga, which means we can’t cover it, but after our brief interview with Christian Covington off the field on Friday, we request a sit down interview with the former Texan, now Cowboys, defensive lineman.

He ends up becoming one of the first players to beat me to the gazebo for the interview, but not by much. As disappointed in myself as I was for Friday’s interview with Connor Williams, I have done a little more research on Christian thanks to producer Mike, just in case we hit a lull in the conversation.

There was no such problem, Christian is ready to go. Did you know he’s a huge Marvel fan? Spider-Man and all? He also loves the John Wick movie franchise. We also talked about his father, Grover, who led the CFL in sacks before his retirement. His father not only became his defensive line coach as a youngster, he also was his roommate early on in his pro career to help him go over game film. By the way, he loves training in California while his former team returned to Houston for camp this year.

We are hearing reports that the Cowboys have gotten the MRI results back on five-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin, and they are not terrible. We have to wait a little longer for the Jason Garrett’s press conference to get official word. It has been moved to 12:30. Brad Sham and I are apparently the only two people that did not get the memo, but I feel like I’m in good uninformed company.

Garrett says Martin is suffering from irritation of a disc and will be rested for the time being. Thanks to social media, our job of getting out that information begins immediately — first on twitter and then on KSAT.com.

The early live shot comes off well, and now it’s time for the afternoon workout. The first sign there is a problem comes when Amari Cooper is on the field to start the practice, but soon leaves. He does return, but now he’s not wearing pads, meaning he will not practice today. It’s not until the workout is over that Cowboys VP Stephen Jones gives us the official word. Cooper has a “bruised heel” and he won’t be back “until he’s 110 percent.” Let us hope that’s not too long.

For a little fun, we spot Mark Wahlberg in the Cowboys training camp. What in the heck is a Patriots fan doing in Cowboys camp? Turns out he’s opening a Wahlburger in Frisco, which is the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. He made sure to get that plug in during an interview after practice. The star actor posed for a few pictures with some of the players, including Jason Witten and Leighton Vander Esch, before predicting a Cowboys-Patriots Super Bowl.

Now it’s off to push all this new information to our crew back in S.A. on both the TV and digital side. We work right up until news time at 10p.m. It all gets on the air and on social media and the web.

Another day is done, but not before I get my annual visit with my brother Tom at training camp. He has lived in Los Angeles since the early 80’s perfecting his craft as an actor, and has done very well for himself. We get to see each other twice a year, at Christmas and Cowboys camp, and it’s always great to see him. He keeps me laughing.

He does have a movie coming out this fall in October called Trickster, where he plays the evil sheriff. So if you have a chance to check that out, the Simmons family would appreciate it.

One more day left and then we are headed home. Let’s see what happens on our final day in camp.

