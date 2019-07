For the 31st time in their careers, KSAT 12's Greg Simmons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sit down and talk about all things Dallas Cowboys at the start of this year's training camp, including the current status of Ezekiel Elliott's holdout, Dak Prescott's contract negotiations, Jason Garrett's future with the franchise, and predictions for the 2019 NFL season.

