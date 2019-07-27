Jerry Jones optimistic on Randy Gregory's future with Cowboys

OXNARD, California - There is no question that Randy Gregory has had his fair share of setbacks off the field -- most of them by his own hand.

In February, the Cowboys defensive end was placed on indefinite suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policies and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. This is his fourth suspension. But now, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who took a chance on Gregory with a second round pick in 2015, believes he is getting closer to his return to the field.

“I do feel he’s doing the things -- and it’s getting recognized by the decision makers that he’s doing things -- to really improve and be a productive player in the NFL.”

Jones made those remarks at the "State of the Cowboys" address Friday before the team held it’s first workouts of camp Saturday. Jones also revealed that he talked to Gregory on Thursday.

“If we can get this thing right with him, get him right with the rules and get him right with the league, he’s got a bright future.”

Gregory has begun his effort to be reinstated to the NFL. He has parted ways with his agent Steve Weinberg and hired Peter Schaffer to represent him, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL network. Additionally, the Cowboys have a vested interest in Gregory's status. In April, just two months after Gregory was suspended again, Dallas extended his contract through the 2020 season.

Jones admits he doesn’t know when Gregory may apply for reinstatement, but said, “As hard as he has worked and as conscientious as he is, I think he’s got a chance to come in and make a big contribution for us.”

