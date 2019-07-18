Madden NFL 20 ratings released for SA players

SAN ANTONIO - NFL training camps will start later this month, but right now, the hot topic is Madden NFL 20 players ratings, which were released Monday by EA Sports. And like past seasons, reaction across the league is strong.

Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown is ranked 25th overall on the team with a 72 rating. The Steele Knight great and Texas Longhorns alum certainly would like a higher rating.

"I would like my stats to be a little bit better, but it is what it is and I don't control it," Brown said.

Cornerback Ramon Richards, a member of the Rams practice squad last season, got a 58 overall rating with a speed rating of 85. The later is what really bothers the Brackenridge High School graduate.

"Man, I don't even care about my overall rating, I'm just mad that my speed wasn't even in the 90s," Richards said.

EA Sports employees rate the teams and players and gave the Rams an overall rating of 85, the eighth-highest rated team in Madden NFL 20.

Some players get so mad at their ratings they call for a boycott of the video game like Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence after his 89 rating. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen did the same thing.

Richards and Brown didn't go that far, but they do feel their ratings don't reflect their real skills.

"Everybody makes mistakes, everybody makes mistakes, obviously they made a mistake on my speed and my overall. It's OK, it happens," Richards said while laughing.

"There's a lot of guys that got some low ratings on there that deserve a lot better, man, so you can tell they truly don't know what they are talking about, but it's all good, though," Brown said with a smile.

Below are more San Antonio area NFL players and their Madden 20 rating:

Philadelphia Eagles - FS Andrew Sendejo, 79 rating (Smithson Valley High School)

Seattle Seahawks - CB Tre Flowers, 79 rating (Judson High School)

LA Rams - WR Josh Reynolds, 75 rating (John Jay High School)

Indianapolis Colts - FS Derrick Kindred, 73 rating (Wagner High School)

New Orleans Saints - DE Marcus Davenport, 72 rating (Stevens High School)

Miami Dolphins - DT Vincent Taylor, 71 rating (Madison High School)

Oakland Raiders - DT P.J. Hall, 71 rating (Seguin High School)

Cleveland Browns - CB Phillip Gaines, 69 rating (Judson High School)

Green Bay Packers- LB Ty Summers, 63 rating (Reagan High School)

San Diego Chargers - CB Arrion Springs, 60 rating (Roosevelt High School)

