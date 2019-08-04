Mark Wahlberg visits Cowboys practice

OXNARD, Calif. - With Oxnard located so close to Los Angeles, the Dallas Cowboys are used to attracting stars to their training camp workouts.

Today’s famous face in the crowd? Renowned actor and Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg who is famous for his movies such as Shooter, The Departed, Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon spent most of his time at today’s practice in the tower located in the middle of the field.

Following practice, Wahlberg visited with a number of players including tight end Jason Witten and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who posed for pictures. Afterwards, Wahlberg revealed he is placing a Wahlburgers franchise in Frisco, where Dallas Cowboys headquarters is located. When it came time to talk football, Wahlberg said he would love to see a Cowboys-Patriots Super Bowl.

“You know what, the Cowboys are playing the Patriots this year,” Wahlberg said. “That would be a good Super Bowl match up, I’m calling it right now. It’s a win-win for me. Then I can go to a Super Bowl stress free, which is not normal.”

Dallas travels to New England to face the Pats on Nov. 24 in a potential Super Bowl 54.

