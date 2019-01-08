SA native, former New Braunfels QB Kliff Kingsbury hired as Cardinals head coach

SAN ANTONIO - Kliff Kingsbury is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

Kingsbury, 39, was recently hired as the offensive coordinator at Southern Cal after he was fired as Texas Tech's head coach after the Red Raiders finished 5-7 and seventh in the Big 12 this season.

Kingsbury's overall record at Texas Tech was 35-40.

It's a stunning turn of events for Kingsbury to go from fired college head coach to NFL head coach in the span of months.

Kingsbury is a San Antonio native and was an all-state quarterback at New Braunfels High School.

He played at Texas Tech from 1998-2002 and played three seasons in the NFL.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.