Saints rookie, former UTSA star Davenport returns to play in front of family, friends

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Saints have a solid fan base in San Antonio and Thursday night they got to see the Alamo City's very own Marcus Davenport under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium.

The rookie defensive end went to Stevens High School and later became a college star for the University of Texas at San Antonio.

"You know it was great to be around friends and family," Davenport said. "Of course, I'm hurt by this loss but you know, that's one of the things that happens and we have to get back to work."

The Dallas Cowboys beat New Orleans 13-10 Thursday night, snapping the Saints' 10-game winning streak.

Davenport, who did not record any stats in the game, had a modest ticket request list and was thrilled to see them all.

"I least had 10 (ticket requests), but I know I saw a lot more," Davenport said. "I saw my first position coach at UTSA and one of my first coaches at Stevens too. It was great to see everybody."

For the season Davenport has 12 total tackles and four sacks, third-most on the Saints behind Cameron Jordan (10 sacks) and Sheldon Rankins (7.0 sacks).

Jordan is an elite NFL defensive end and is teaching Davenport a lot about the position.

"I learned how to keep on striving to get better. Good isn't good enough. Great isn't even good enough. You see Cam always working," Davenport said.

Two weeks ago Pro Football Focus ranked Davenport as the NFL's best rookie pass rusher.

That's no surprise when you hear the advice he gave to younger players striving to be like him.

"Just keep working and embrace the grind because you might not see it pay off now, but it will pay off eventually," said Davenport.

Davenport and the Saints will look to rebound Sunday, Dec. 9, at Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.