Houston Texans starting safety diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced on Friday that starting safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

According to a team statement, Hal received a preliminary diagnosis from the team physician and is seeking further consultation with physicians at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Hal continues to undergo testing and evaluation, and is discussing his treatment options, the statement read. Hal released the following statement:

“My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time. I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it."

Texans owner Bob McNair released the following statement on behalf of the McNair family:

“We are saddened to learn of Andre’s diagnosis. Andre is tough and faithful and we believe he is prepared to win this fight. The McNair family as well as the entire Texans organization will continue to be there for him, love and support him, and pray for his recovery.”

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien released the following statement:

“The news of Andre Hal’s diagnosis weighs heavy on the hearts of everyone in the Houston Texans family. Andre epitomizes what it means to be a Houston Texan through his leadership, community involvement and team-first attitude. We are confident that Andre’s resiliency and infectious positivity, along with treatment and care from the best medical community in the world, will guide him through his recovery. The entire Texans organization is behind Andre and his family during this difficult time and we look forward to his eventual return to the team.”

J.J. Watt and other teammates shared their support for Hal on Twitter.

One of the best in the business in and off the field. A truly great man, teammate and friend. We’ll be with you every step of the way brother.@Drehal29 https://t.co/j78RjqDtbB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 8, 2018

Much love to the big bro Dre. We are behind you 1000% @Drehal29 — kyle fuller (@Cudi_K) June 8, 2018

Hal was drafted by the Texans in 2014 after attending Vanderbilt University. He has started 38 games over the past three seasons for the Texans.

