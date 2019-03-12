Texans lose safety Tyrann Mathieu to Chiefs in free agency

One of the Houston Texans' best defensive playmakers has left in free agency.

Late Monday afternoon, Kansas City reached agreement with former Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu on a $42 million, three-year deal. The 26-year-old signed a $7 million deal with Houston last season and despite joining the team in March, was voted a team captain. Mathieu started all 16 games and tied a career high with 89 tackles. He also tallied three sacks and a pair of interceptions as part of one of the NFL's best passing defenses. The Texans won the AFC South Division title and qualified for the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons, before falling to the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round.

Mathieu was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2013 draft. In five seasons with the Cardinals, Mathieu made his presence felt, hauling in 11 total interceptions. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2015.

In an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien discussed what it would mean to have Tyrann back in the locker room for the 2019-2020 season:

“He’s a guy that really meant a lot to our locker room," O'Brien explained. "I’ve said it time and time again, this guy came in and was there from the offseason program and then at the end of training camp was voted a team captain. I think that says a lot about the impact he had – not just as a player, he’s a good football player, he’s a smart football player, he’s a versatile player – but also, what he meant leadership-wise in the locker room. Again, I’ll let Brian (Gaine) kind of address the contractual things tomorrow when he talks, but there’s no doubt that we would love to have Tyrann back.”

