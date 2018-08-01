Texans RB Lamar Miller slims down in off-season

White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. - Looking to recapture his 1,000-yard regular season form, Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller dropped weight during the off-season.

After averaging a career-low 3.7 yards per carry last season and weighing a career-high 220 pounds, Miller decided it was time to eat better and get lighter.

"This past off-season, I tried to change my diet," Miller said. "I cut back on eating red meat. I started focusing more on just eating fish and chicken and eating more vegetables, just trying to get right. I know my last two years at the Dolphins, I was around like 218, 217. So, I figured if I get back to my weight, I would feel much better. Right now, I've been feeling good."

Losing weight is a new approach for Miller since he joined the Texans in 2016 after four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Trimming down is easier said than done, Miller said.

"It was tough. When I first got here, I was more focused on putting more weight on to be bigger and stronger," he said. "The past two years, I felt kind of heavy, so I just tried to change something. I felt like if I get back to my playing weight back in 2015 and 2014, then I should be good."

Entering his seventh season, Miller wants to top 1,000 yards for the third time in his pro career and second time for the Texans. He hopes the weight loss provides the pop he was missing last season in which his longest carry went 21 yards.

"Yeah, I'm feeling good. I feel quicker and my overall body feels better," he said. "Right now, everything's going good. I'm feeling good. Offensive line has been doing a great job. Us as an offense, we're just trying to build that chemistry and just improve every day."

Miller's weight loss so far is paying off as he fights to be the No. 1 option at running back. He has received high praise from the coaching staff for his explosiveness and improvement in the passing attack.

"Very good pro. A guy that really leads by example, smart guy, good runner, good pass protector," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said. "He has really improved in the passing game, and his route running in this training camp. (I) really like the way he's come into camp here. He's playing really well for us."

