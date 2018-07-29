Texans WR Will Fuller V hopes to play complete season by bulking up

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. - Entering his third NFL season, Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V wants to produce on the field.

He’s been prone to injuries during his first two NFL seasons, and he wants that to change.

“Whatever it takes to help my team win,” he said when asked about his goals this season. “I know one of those things is just staying healthy. That’s the big thing for me this year, just staying healthy. That’s what I want to do.”

In order to help with that goal, Fuller spent a lot of time in the gym during the offseason. He’s 6 feet tall, very lean and knows he had to bulk up to survive the rigors of an NFL season.

“Like I said, staying healthy is a big thing,” he said when asked about adding more muscle. “Putting on a couple pounds will help me with that. It’s working out with the new guys we have here — Luke Richesson and Ladd (Harris) — the nutrition and stuff, it helped me a lot.”

Fuller said he’s gained about 15 to 20 pounds since last season thanks to the Texans new senior director of sports performance, Luke Richesson, and team nutritionists.

“It’s always been hard for me to gain weight, but this offseason, I’ve actually gained it easier than I thought. I actually feel good, too. And it’s not as far as what I eat, it’s just eating consistently and lifting consistently," he said.

Following a solid rookie season in which he had 47 receptions for 635 yards and two touchdowns, Fuller was limited to 10 games in 2017 due to a broken collarbone and left knee injury. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in January and has made a full recovery.

How will the extra weight help him this season?

“Just another coat so I can take those hits and I can be more versatile,” Fuller said Saturday afternoon.

He was drafted by the Texans in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, 21st overall thanks in part to his blazing speed.

At the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, Fuller ran a 4.32 official 40-yard dash, which was the fastest time among receivers. He is one of, if not, the fastest player on the Texans roster.

Head coach Bill O’Brien likes the fact Fuller bulked up.

“That’s one of the big things is he’s improved his strength level, his body weight,” O’Brien said. “Again, I think again it takes time. You come from college to the pros and everything’s new relative to nutrition and the weight room and things like that. So I think he’s really done a good job of buying into what Luke's (Richesson) talking about in the weight room. You can see out here, I think he’s definitely an improved player. Just like it always is with Will, it’ll be health. Health is the key. If he can stay healthy, take care of his body, he’s a really good player.”

The Texans will wrap up their first week of training camp Sunday before getting a rest day Monday.

