Nike's Jordan Brand won't chase Kawhi Leonard when his contract ends

TORONTO, Canada - More change is reportedly coming to the Kawhi Leonard camp this summer.

ESPN reported Tuesday that Nike's Jordan Brand will let Leonard "walk away" from the brand -- effectively declining to pursue a contract extension with Leonard or match any competing offers when his shoe deal expires.

Leonard, who turned down a $22 million, four-year extension with Jordan Brand last year, was dubbed one of the NBA's "best sneaker free agents," alongside players such as Joel Embiid and Isaiah Thomas.

In March, ESPN reported that Leonard grossed less than $500,000 a year in his existing Jordan Brand endorsement deal. The new deal that he turned down would have been worth more, but lacked a Jordan Brand signature shoe -- something only four NBA players have received to date.

"Discussions broke down abruptly because representatives for Leonard didn't feel that the new deal reflected the forward's accomplishments and standing within the league," sources told ESPN's Michael C. Wright and Ramona Shelburn.

With Leonard's Jordan Brand contract set to expire Oct. 1, major sportswear companies such as Under Armour and Adidas are on the prowl for new influencers.

Leonard appeared in nine games for the Spurs in the 2017-2018 season as he struggled to rehab an injury to his right quadriceps, but according to ESPN, that's the least of companies' concerns.

Instead, companies are concerned with Leonard's passive, quiet demeanor. It's widely known that the ex-Spur has been less than enthusiastic about previous endorsement deal appearances and lacks a social media presence, with his last tweet posted more than three years ago.

Leonard's shy, standoffish presence is unlike other NBA stars shopping for endorsement deals.

Leonard's camp can begin entertaining endorsement deals this month, according to ESPN.

It's unclear with which company the newest Toronto Raptors player will sign.

