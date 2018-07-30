Nirenberg meets with MLS commissioner in New York; Holds baseball talks with Missions

SAN ANTONIO - There’s been movement in recent days from the San Antonio mayor’s office in regards to professional sports in the Alamo City.

KSAT confirmed that San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg met with Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber last week in New York.

According to the mayor’s office, the meeting was an effort to discuss San Antonio’s continuing interest in the MLS.

The meeting comes amid a report by the Austin American-Statesman that revealed a term sheet for a proposed stadium deal with Precourt Sports Ventures.

Anthony Precourt, owner of the Columbus Crew soccer franchise, announced his intention to move the team to Austin in last October.

The Statesman reported on Friday the Austin City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the proposal and get input from the public.

The Austin City Council is expected to vote on a proposal for the site on Aug. 9. The mayor’s office told KSAT in a statement on Monday it is closely watching developments in Austin.

The other development to come from the mayor’s office on Monday was in regards to professional baseball.

KSAT confirmed there has been conversations between the mayor’s office and the San Antonio Missions ownership group about the future of the sport in the city. This comes after months of no public communication between the city and the Missions ownership group, Elmore Sports Group.

The group announced last June that the Missions would advance to play Triple-A starting in the 2019 season.

It’s been widely reported that the Missions planned on getting a new stadium to along with that move.

When asked if those conversations with the Missions were related to a potential stadium, Mayor Nirenberg released this statement Monday to KSAT:

"San Antonio is a big league city and it is ascending. I join the many thousands of Missions fans, and all of San Antonio, in anticipation of the Missions' successful transition to AAA. The oldest sports franchise in our city - and one of the most storied clubs in minor league history - is beginning a new era. I know they are working on what that will mean long-term for their stadium, and I look forward to hearing more about their plans."

The Missions currently play their games at Wolff Stadium, but have said that would not be the ideal location for the future of the franchise.

