Oklahoma City out-slugs Flying Chanclas

OKLAHOMA CITY - - The Dodgers suddenly powerful offense erased an early 4-0 deficit with a seven-run third inning en route to a 9-8 win over the Flying Chanclas on Saturday night at Bricktown Ballpark.

Starter Bubba Derby was on the receiving end of the Dodgers big frame. Derby exited after pitching into the fifth inning. The right-hander was charged with a career high nine runs while allowing a career high-tying three homeruns. Derby's outing continued a tough stretch for the starting rotation, which has recorded a 9.50 ERA over the team's last 10 games, yet San Antonio has won eight of those.

The Chanclas produced seven extra base hits, including a pair of homeruns off the bat of Travis Shaw. It was Shaw's second multi-homer game with the club. He's homered seven times while driving in 18 runs over his last 13 games.

Oklahoma City has hit 11 homeruns and scored 20 runs in winning the first two games of the set. They've hit 49 homers and scored 163 runs in 22 games since June 27, pacing all of professional baseball in homers while ranking second in runs. The Dodgers entered June last in the Pacific Coast League in batting, runs, slugging, and on-base percentage, while hitting the second fewest homeruns in the circuit.

Lucas Erceg doubled twice and Blake Allemand homered for San Antonio, which matched a season high by dropping its third straight road game.

Jacob Barnes was activated off the injured list and pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

RH Johan Belisario (0-1, 36.00) vs. RH Dennis Santana (3-7, 6.95) 6:05 PM

