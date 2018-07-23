People are losing their minds over this beautiful goal by San Antonio FC player

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC beat real Monarchs SLC on Saturday 4-2 at Toyota Field. It matched a club record for most goals scored in a single match for SAFC.

But SAFC's third goal is the one getting the most attention. San Antonio FC forward Ever Guzman's goal in minute 56 was a work of art. After a breakaway and a pass from teammate Mikey Lopez, Guzman spun away from a defender and just about walked the ball into the goal.

Bleacher Report posted the highlight on its social media pages. As of Monday morning, combined views totaled more than 1.5 million.

