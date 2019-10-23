H-E-B, Spurs give preview of slapstick commercials with current, former players

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs fans' favorite slapstick H-E-B commercials are back.

H-E-B released images of scenes from the anticipated commercials ahead of 2019-20 regular season kickoff Wednesday.

Spurs icons Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Bruce Bowen, Sean Elliott, George Gervin and David Robinson will join current players LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes in the 30-second hits.

Goat yoga, cowboy and pirate costumes, cheesy art and of course, taste testing, will fill out the commercials, according to a news release.

RELATED: Spurs host Knicks in season opener on Wednesday

Cory Basso, H-E-B vice president of marketing and advertising, said this year marks the 15th anniversary of the grocery giant and the Spurs teaming up.

"Every year, the players love making them and the fans love seeing them," he said in the release.

The first two commercials will air during Wednesday's opener against the New York Knicks.

Four additional commercials will be played out throughout the coming weeks.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.