Rampage Roundup: More Chimuelos, Hockey Fight Cancer Night and Free Tickets

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Thanksgiving break is next week and if you’ve never been to a hockey game then maybe it’s time!

KSAT 12 has partnered with the Rampage and you can score some free tickets throughout the season, including next Friday night.

Here’s what you need to know about some of the Rampage games coming up:

Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The Rampage will debut a franchise first on Saturday when they host the Rockford IceHogs. It will be the first ever Hockey Fights Cancer game at the AT&T Center. The team will honor cancer patients, survivors and fighters while raising funds for cancer research. The players will wear special lavender jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to benefit ThriveWell Cancer Foundation. There will be special pucks for sale that will benefit Face Off Against Kids Cancer. There will also be a special purple-lit entrance into the AT&T Center that evening and various cancer non-profit booths around the concourse to raise awareness.

“Los Chimuelos de San Antonio” Makes A Return

When the Chimuelos made their debut last month, it was an instant hit. It also drew in the largest attendance of the season for the franchise. So it should come as no surprise that the Rampage will switch their name again.

The team announced on Wednesday that there will be four more Chimuelos themed games this season. The Rampage will make the name change for Friday home games beginning on November 23. The three other Los Chimuelos de San Antonio games will be December 28, January 25 and March 29.

KSAT Sweepstakes

KSAT 12 has partnered with the Rampage to give away tickets the rest of the season. There will be nine games you can win tickets to, including tickets to four Chimuelos game nights. Just visit www.sarampage.com/KSAT and enter for your chance to win. The winner will be announced the Sunday before the game on “Instant Replay” on KSAT 12 starting at 11:00 p.m. Each winner will get four tickets to that game.

Here are the games you can win tickets to:

November 23 vs. Texas Stars - (Chimuelos Night)

December 14 vs. Iowa Wild - (Ugly Sweater Night)

December 28 vs. Ontario Reign - (Chimuelos Night)

January 11 vs. Iowa Wild

January 25 vs. San Diego Gulls - (Chimuelos Night)

February 1 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - (Pink in the Rink Night)

March 1 vs. Milwaukee Admirals - (Military Appreciation Night)

March 29 vs. Manitoba Moose - (Chimuelos Night)

April 12 vs. Texas Stars - (Fan Appreciation Night)

