Reagan basketball player thanks coaches who saved his life

SAN ANTONIO - North Central Baptist Hospital honored the Reagan High School coaching staff Wednesday for saving a player's life during practice.

Kaeyel Moore, an eleventh grader, collapsed during basketball practice Jan. 9.

"I was just going around through basketball practice, when about five minutes into practice, all of a sudden, I got light-headed. Everything went black," Moore said.

Moore went into cardiac arrest, and that's when trainer Joseph Martinez started CPR and used an automated external defibrillator. Emergency medical services arrived and took Moore to North Central Baptist Hospital for further cardiac care. He made a full recovery and now has a defibrillator implanted as a precautionary measure.

"I want to thank the coaches ... for helping me," Moore said tearfully during the event. "It makes me appreciate life more."

Martinez said he'll remember that day for the rest of his life.

"It's a moment I'll never forget. Just him opening his eyes," he said. "It was a breath of relief for me that he was able to make it out of that. I'm just thankful that things happened the way they did."

Lakisha Moore Hamilton, Moore's mother, said that her family is seeking to get CPR certified just in case a similar emergency arises.

