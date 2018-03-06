San Antonio high schooler Timmy Benavides in the running for Final Four 3-point competition

SAN ANTONIO - Reagan High School senior Timmy Benavides has been nominated for the American Family Insurance High School 3-point contest.

But in order to secure his spot as the fans' choice, he needs the most votes.

"It was surprising. Coach texted me and said he has news and I was like, 'What could it be?' And he told me I was nominated as one of the best 16 shooters in the country. I was surprised (and) shocked, but very grateful," Benavides said.

He said he's been in the gym working hard to keep his shot ready if he's selected into the final round, and has gotten a lot of support from the local Reagan community.

He even said he's gone to every classroom and asked them to help him reach his goal.

Head basketball coach John Hirst said he's been the ring-leader in communicating how to vote with the community.

"We need people to understand we need them to vote, not just once but multiple times, and vote every day."

Benavides went 107 for 244 in three-pointers in the 2017-2018 basketball season and averages 44 percent.

The voting has been very close between the Reagan Rattler and Cam Berry, from California. As of this publication, Benavides leads by just 1.76 percent.

To vote, visit highschoolslam.com, click on the top right drop-down menu and select 'boys 3-point', find Timmy Benavides in bracket No. 2, and cast your vote.

Voting ends Thursday, March 8.

If Benavides makes it past this round, he still has one more round of voting to pass before he's selected for the contest that will be held at the Alamodome on April 1 live on CBS.

Benavides says if he makes the contest, he will be more nervous than excited, but is excited to see how the voting continues.

