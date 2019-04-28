Reagan's Ty Summers drafted by the Green Bay Packers

SAN ANTONIO - Reagan Rattler Ty Summers is headed to the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers used their eigth and final pick to select the former TCU linebacker in the seventh round, 226th overall.

Making it to the NFL is the realization of a lifelong dream for Summers, who overcame two labrum injuries during his time at TCU. Summers was a three time All-Big 12 selection and logged 10.5 career sacks.

Three other San Antonio-area athletes that didn't hear their named called during the draft will still get an opportunity to showcase their abilities at the next level.

UTSA linebacker Josiah Tauaefa was quickly picked up by the New York Giants on Saturday as an undrafted free agent.

Congratulations to former UTSA all-conference LB @josiahtauaefa on agreeing to terms with the New York Giants of the NFL. #BuiltByUTSA #BirdsUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/7EFYf2uwiB — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) April 27, 2019

Two Incarnate Word Cardinals have also signed free agent contracts. Linebacker Silas Stewart is headed to the Baltimore Ravens while defensive lineman Justin Alexandre has signed with the New York Jets.

