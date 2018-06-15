Report: Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, asks for trade

SAN ANTONIO - Kawhi Leonard has reportedly asked to be traded and wants out of San Antonio.

According to Yahoo’s NBA insider Shams Charania, Kawhi has “grown uncomfortable with the Spurs and is ready to move.”

Charania reported June 8 that Leonard was reaching 100 percent and was set to meet with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich sometime this month.

