Report: Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, asks for trade

"Leonard has grown uncomfortable with the Spurs," report says

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO - Kawhi Leonard has reportedly asked to be traded and wants out of San Antonio.

According to Yahoo’s NBA insider Shams Charania, Kawhi has “grown uncomfortable with the Spurs and is ready to move.”

Charania reported June 8 that Leonard was reaching 100 percent and was set to meet with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich sometime this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for frequent updates.

