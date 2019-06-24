Report: Kawhi Leonard opts out of player option, may stay in Toronto

Former Spur, now Toronto star Kawhi Leonard has reportedly decided to opt out of his $21.3 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent. But he's seriously considering staying with the Raptors in Toronto, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Free agency in the NBA begins June 30 and Leonard was thought to be one of the top free agents this off season with speculation he would sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. But the Raptors can offer Leonard more than the Clippers -- 5 years $190 million dollars to stay North of the border.

Yahoo Sources: Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard declining $21.3 million player option to become unrestricted free agent with the Finals MVP seriously considering re-signing. https://t.co/cWhpcyyjXO pic.twitter.com/c8qNBOi0Nu — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2019

Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA Championship by beating the defending NBA champs, the Golden State Warriors, in six games and was named the 2019 NBA Finals MVP. The second time he has earned that honor. The first was with the Spurs in 2014, making Leonard the first player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP in both the Eastern and Western conferences.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.