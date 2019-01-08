Roadrunners pin Jeff Kastl as new offensive coordinator

UTSA quarterback Dalton Sturm (14) is hit by Charlotte linebacker Alex Highsmith (46) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA football didn't have to look far for its next offensive coordinator. Roadrunner head coach Frank Wilson announced on Monday that Jeff Kastl will assume the role in 2019.

Kastl was one of Wilson's first hires when he took over the UTSA program prior to the 2016 season. He spent the first two seasons as wide receivers coach before transitioning to passing game coordinator prior to the 2017 season. He will coach quarterbacks in his new role.

“I’m excited to announce that Jeff Kastl will be our offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach,” Wilson said. “He’s a dedicated coach with a bright mind and he has done an outstanding job with our receivers and as our passing game coordinator during his time at UTSA. Jeff is a rising star in the coaching world and he will have a positive and immediate impact on our program in his new role.”

The longest-tenured Wilson assistant, Kastl has tutored several players to on-field success. During his time in the Alamo City, his receivers have broken 10 school records. Kerry Thomas Jr. finished his career as UTSA’s all-time receiving yardage leader with 1,630 and receiving touchdowns with 17. He also set the single-season receiving touchdowns record with eight in 2016.

The Roadrunners open the 2019 season August 31 against Incarnate Word at the Alamodome.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.