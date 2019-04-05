Sports

Round 2 underway at 2019 Valero Texas Open

Top pro golfers trying for better performances Friday

By Greg Simmons - Sports Anchor/Director

SAN ANTONIO - The field of the 2019 Valero Texas Open was greeted with much better weather conditions Friday morning for the second round of the tournament.

After finishing at 5 under for the first round, Jhonattan Vegas, from Venezuela, is at -3 through the first 10 holes of the second round, putting him at -8 for the tournament so far and just one stroke ahead of Josh Teater.

Jordan Spieth had a much earlier tee time Friday after being one of the last off in the first round. Thursday's performance for Spieth resulted in a 68.

On Friday, Spieth stayed in the red through the first 11 holes with a total of -6 as the Masters champion is moving up the leaderboard.

PGA officials still have one eye to the sky since the forecast is calling for rain -- heavy in some locations -- late Friday night and into Saturday afternoon.

