Round 2 underway at 2019 Valero Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO - The field of the 2019 Valero Texas Open was greeted with much better weather conditions Friday morning for the second round of the tournament.

After finishing at 5 under for the first round, Jhonattan Vegas, from Venezuela, is at -3 through the first 10 holes of the second round, putting him at -8 for the tournament so far and just one stroke ahead of Josh Teater.

Jordan Spieth had a much earlier tee time Friday after being one of the last off in the first round. Thursday's performance for Spieth resulted in a 68.

Following a 4-under 68 today, @JordanSpieth made sure to take time to make some dreams come true! #ValeroTexasOpen pic.twitter.com/5Sdv4lSc5X — Valero Texas Open (@valerotxopen) April 4, 2019

On Friday, Spieth stayed in the red through the first 11 holes with a total of -6 as the Masters champion is moving up the leaderboard.

PGA officials still have one eye to the sky since the forecast is calling for rain -- heavy in some locations -- late Friday night and into Saturday afternoon.

A man of the people! @RickieFowler is in the clubhouse after carding an opening round 68 (4-under). pic.twitter.com/8IYKsctmW8 — Valero Texas Open (@valerotxopen) April 4, 2019

