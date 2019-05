SAN ANTONIO - KSAT's Max Massey and RJ Marquez discuss Kawhi Leonard's star status and whether he is already on a path to become a Hall-of-Famer.

We also look at what may have gone wrong with the Spurs-Kawhi relationship and when Becky Hammon might get an NBA head coaching position. Also some Zion talk!

(NOTE: Podcast recorded last Wednesday.)

Run It Back is available on: Apple iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher.

