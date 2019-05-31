Reaction to Uncle Dennis' Kawhi-Spurs comments; Reliving Memorial Day Miracle, '99 title

SAN ANTONIO - In this week's Run It Back Podcast, KSAT's RJ Marquez and David Sears react to Uncle Dennis' comments about Kawhi Leonard losing trust in the Spurs organization and DeMar DeRozan's future in San Antonio.

We also discuss the Memorial Day Miracle and debate whether it was the biggest shot in franchise history.

Plus KSAT producer Priscilla Carraman and executive producer Mario Orellana, both San Anrtonio natives, join us to share their memories about the Spurs' 1999 NBA championship.

(NOTE: Podcast recorded Wednesday.)

