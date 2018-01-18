SA finalist for NCAA Women's Final Four

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio has been chosen as a finalist to host an NCAA Women's Final Four in 2021-2024.

Other cities in the running include Houston, Dallas, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Missouri and Minneapolis, NCAA officials said.

The Alamo City hosted the event in 2002 and 2010.

"We're excited to be named a finalist for the NCAA Women's Final Four from 2021-2024," said Russ Bookbinder, president and CEO of San Antonio Sports, a member of the local organizing committee. "It would be a great privilege to return this prestigious NCAA championship to San Antonio after having hosted it in 2002 and 2010. San Antonio is a Final Four fan favorite for both the men and women, and we look forward to the opportunity to compete to bring the women's championship back to the Alamo City."

The announcement of the host cities is expected in early October, NCAA officials said.

San Antonio is hosting the Men's Final Four on March 31-April 2.

