SA players set for historic Alamo Bowl; What else to know about TCU-Stanford game

SAN ANTONIO - TCU and Stanford will meet in a historic Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday night at the Alamodome.

The No. 13 ranked Horned Frogs and No. 15 ranked Cardinal are playing in the 25th edition of the Alamo Bowl.

The first Alamo Bowl was held on Dec. 31, 1993. It featured California and Iowa.

This is TCU’s second bowl appearance in the Alamo City. The first ended in a triple-overtime, wild comeback win against Oregon in 2016.

Stanford is making its first trip bowl trip to San Antonio. Both teams also feature players from the San Antonio area.

TCU linebacker Ty Summers and Stanford long snapper Richard McNitzky played key roles for their teams this season.

Alamo Heights alum Joe McGrath was a preferred walk-on for the Cardinal this year.

Summers played quarterback at Reagan High School, but transitioned to defense in college and has flourished for the Horned Frogs.

He has made 267 tackles in his three seasons as a starting linebacker for TCU and earned All-Big 12 honors last year.

McNitzky’s graduated from MacArthur and was recruited to Stanford as a long snapper.

He was rated as the nation's second-best long snapper by 247Sports and fourth by ESPN during his senior season. He has been long snapping since middle school.

McNitzky was named to the Pac-12 All-Academic first team this season as a sophomore, and has been a starter for Stanford since his freshman season.

Kickoff between the Horned Frogs and Cardinal is set for 8 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro will be honorary captains for the Cardinal. Both are Stanford alums and San Antonio natives.

Here are some more key notes for tonight’s game:

RECORDS

Stanford (9-4, Pac-12) vs TCU (10-3, Big 12)

TOP PLAYERS

Stanford: RB Bryce Love, 1,973 yards rushing, 17 TDs.

TCU: QB Kenny Hill, 2,838 yards passing, 21 TDs

NOTABLE

Stanford: The Cardinal lost to USC in the Pac-12 title game 31-28, missing out on a New Year's Six bowl invite. But Stanford won its previous three games, including a 38-20 thrashing of Notre Dame.

TCU: The Horned Frogs lost twice to CFP participant Oklahoma and at Iowa State. TCU went 3-3 after starting 7-0.

LAST TIME

TCU 31, Stanford 14. (Sept. 8, 2008)

BOWL HISTORY

Stanford: First appearance in the Alamo Bowl, 29th bowl appearance in school history.

TCU: Second appearance in the Alamo Bowl in three seasons, 33rd bowl appearance in school history.

