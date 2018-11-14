Back by popular demand: Rampage to return as Los Chimuelos de San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage will hit the ice as Los Chimuelos de San Antonio at least four more times this season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Rampage transformed into Los Chimuelos de San Antonio last month and hosted their first-ever Día de los Muertos game on Friday, Oct. 26.

The Rampage made the change to celebrate San Antonio’s deep and rich Hispanic heritage.

The team received such good feedback, that they decided to schedule additional Chimuelos theme nights and special promotions.

T-Bone, the Rampage mascot, will also return as El Bistec which is Spanish for steak.

Dates for upcoming Chimuelos game are Nov. 23, Dec. 28, Jan. 25 and March 29.

