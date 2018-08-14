SA Zoo offers 'any job' to former Spur who reportedly lost TV gig for criticizing Kawhi Leonard

SAN ANTONIO - The job prospects are already looking positive for former Spurs star Bruce Bowen, who was reportedly fired from his job over his criticism of Kawhi Leonard.

One day after the news broke that Bowen lost his TV analyst job with the Los Angeles Clippers, the San Antonio Zoo offered Bowen "any job" he wants.

"We’re also providing you a famous private parking spot for all of your honest & insightful player analysis & assessment capabilities," a tweet from the San Antonio Zoo read.





WE’RE HIRING and you can have any job you want here! We’re also providing you a famous private parking spot for all of your honest & insightful player analysis & assessment capabilities. @Bowen12 #ChiefTruthOfficer #Spurs #GoSpursGo



Sincerely,@MananaZoo pic.twitter.com/NK0SKcdByp — San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) August 14, 2018

Bowen's contract with the Clippers, a team rumored to be in the race for Leonard when he becomes a free agent in 2019, was not renewed after Bowen’s comments about Leonard during an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio on June 21.

"I think there's nothing but excuses going on...You're the franchise and you want to say that @spurs didn't have your best interest at heart? Are kidding me?"@Bowen12 on @kawhileonard pic.twitter.com/2HvQNvR6Fb — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 21, 2018

Bowen said he felt the ex-Spur was giving "nothing but excuses," and that he was receiving "bad advice."

Bowen blasted Leonard, saying that the ex-Spurs star's excuse for wanting to leave San Antonio changed several times.

“I think there’s nothing but excuses going on," Bowen said. "First it was,'Well I was misdiagnosed.' Look here, you got $18 million this year. And you think that they're trying to rush you?

"You didn't play -- for the most part -- a full season this year and you're the go-to guy. You’re the franchise and you want to say that (the Spurs) didn’t have your best interest at heart? Are you kidding me?”

