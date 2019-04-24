SAFC hosts Tacoma Defiance on Friday night in Noche de Celebración game

SAN ANTONIO - After a slow start to the 2019 campaign, San Antonio FC looks as if its turned the corner.

The club began the month of April with back-to-back wins at home against Las Vegas and Los Angeles and followed those with a strong showing last Saturday on the road against Real Monarchs SLC.

While SAFC fell to The Monarchs 3-2, the scoreboard doesn't tell the full story.

"Even in the games we've lost, I still feel like we've played well," said midfielder Jack Barmby. "That said, we've still got to do better and get the positive results we need."

The biggest takeaway from last Saturday's outing? Being able to score on the road. SAFC found the back of the net away from Toyota Field for the first time in USL action this season, courtesy of winger Brian Gomez.

"That's the name of the game. We want to score goals, but we also want to win games. We've just got to keep doing that and keep getting confidence in tough environments," Barmby said.

Gomez, who scored both goals in Saturday's loss, has fit in nicely since his addition on March 28 from Portugese club CD Feirense.

"He's made some really great runs, he doesn't stop working for the team and he's really good to play with," Barmby said. "Despite the language barrier we've actually developed a really good relationship."

SAFC can return to the win column Friday night against Tacoma Defiance FC in the Noche de Celebración game. The game is a Fiesta-themed outing with fan favorites such as chicken on a stick, corn in a cup and drink deals avaliable.

Fans will also have the chance to bid on the players' autographed, Fiesta-themed warmup jerseys. Proceeds will benefit Silver and Black Give Back.

The Defiance come into Friday's contest riding a three-match losing streak. All told, the Defiance are 0-4 away from home and have given up a USL-leading 24 goals this season.

Kickoff on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field

