SAFC Opens Season Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - There's already been a lot of fun and excitement during the San Antonio FC preseason: new players, returning players, a new alternate jersey and an awesome graffiti party.

Now it's time to get to work as San Antonio opens the 2019 season against the Phoenix Rising FC Saturday night.

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has your Game Day forecast for those of you headed out to Toyota Field for the season opener.

SAFC announced Friday afternoon changes to concession stand items. Seven items will be available at discounted rates throughout the season.

Toyota Field will offer 16 oz. domestic draft beer for $5, bottled water for $3 and 24 oz. foundation sodas for $2.50. Nachos and hot dogs will be $3 each while pretzel's and popcorn will be $2.50 each.

The price decrease is a first for San Antonio FC.



"We have listened to the feedback from our fans during the offseason and are delighted to provide an array of discounted menu items,” SAFC Managing Director Tim Holt said.

Saturday's match will feature the return of fan favorite, midfielder Billy Forbes. This will be the third time he suits up for San Antonio, having played with the Scorpions in 2014 and SAFC in 2017. He spent last season with Phoenix.

"This group is excited and it feels like a rivalry game right now," said Forbes this week. "I know a lot of those guys with Phoenix and they've done their homework on us as well. For us, it's more about getting on the field and make something exciting happen for our fans."

"We've been waiting to play a game in front of our fans since the end of last season," added head coach Darren Powell. "It's the first time in our club's history to have the first game at home. We're looking forward to the game and what we're looking forward to most is now that the preseason has come to a close and the games are for points and points are at stake."

Tomorrow night's match with Phoenix starts at 7:30 p.m. and fans can enjoy $1 beer and soda as well as a postgame fireworks show following the game. The "Extra Time" postgame party will also feature dollar drinks, live music games and more.

Head coach Darren Powell and defender Joshua Yaro will be guests Sunday night on "Instant Replay" to discuss the team's first game and look ahead to the Portland Timbers 2 match on March 16.

Twitter/Instagram: @SanAntonioFC

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 15 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email sports@ksat.com

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.