SA teen plays golf with Tiger Woods after winning essay contest

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teen lived out a dream on Wednesday when he got to play golf with his idol and the world’s most popular player, Tiger Woods.

Shahbaz Hashmi, an 18-year-old senior at Alamo Heights High School, was the grand prize winner of the Wells Fargo and The First Tee’s Succeeding Together essay contest.

As the grand prize winner, Hashmi got to choose a PGA Tour golfer to play with in the Wells Fargo Championship Pro Am in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The choice to play with Tiger was a no-brainer for the 4.0 GPA student.

“Tiger Woods is unequivocally my hero, and has always been my first choice since I entered the contest if I won, and he was in the Wells Fargo Championship field,” Hashmi said. “Watching him dominate in a way no other athlete has in their respective sport has served as such an inspiration for not only me, but my entire generation. To experience a round of golf alongside him would be an absolute dream come true.”

After Wednesday’s round at the Quail Hollow Club, Woods had nothing but great things to say about playing with Hashmi, who has a +0.9 handicap and is the captain of the Mules golf team.

“He did fantastic today. He hit it well, putted well. This is not an easy golf course,” Woods said. “I think he just did wonderfully. It was exciting to see him out there and his dad, they were into it. You can tell they are very close to one another and that was something that was fun to see.”

Hashmi was asked afterward what impressed him the most about Woods’ game.

“One thing that impressed me the most about Mr. Woods that you can’t really tell on TV is his tempo,” Hashmi said. “The reads and the pace on his putts, oh my God. He let me hit his putter today, that was surreal.”

The First Tee program is a nonprofit youth sports organization. Hashmi has been a participant of the organization’s San Antonio chapter for 12 years.

The essay contest celebrates the impact The First Tee has on students across the country and allows participants to express how The First Tee has had a positive effect on their lives.

“We were very impressed with Shahbaz’s essay, and all that he’s accomplished as a student and through the game of golf,” said Wells Fargo District Manager Robert Ortiz. “His ability to lead on and off the golf course is evident through his passion, integrity, determination, and tenacity. He truly exemplifies the qualities of a great leader.”

Hashmi is also the president of The First Tee of Greater San Antonio Junior Advisory Board, and a coach and mentor to younger participants.

He hopes to attend either Dartmouth College, Indiana University or Trinity in the fall and plans to study international business, specializing in international monetary policy and foreign relations.

