San Antonio area 7 on 7 football teams participate in benefit tournament

SAN ANTONIO - Kids from all across the greater San Antonio area took part in the first annual Breast Cancer Awareness 7 on 7 Tournament, Saturday, at Cornerstone Christian School. The tournament was part of a joint effort by Cornerstone Youth Sports and the Judson Junior Rockets to raise awarness and get kids active on the field. All proceeds from the tournament benefited the Mudge Strong Foundation, led by Marsha Mudge, who is still fighting terminal cancer.

