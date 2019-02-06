San Antonio Commanders begin game-week preparation

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Commanders are inching closer to their opening game against the San Diego Fleet on Saturday with game-week preparation underway at Central Catholic High School.

With the roster whittled down to the final 52 players, the coaching staff's primary order of business is establishing a depth chart, starting at quarterback. All signs are pointing to Dustin Vaughn, who played collegiately at West Texas A&M and spent time in the NFL with several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys. However, Commanders head coach Mike Riley disputed those claims when asked after practice on Tuesday, saying the evaluation phase is still ongoing at all positions.

"We've let these guys with even turns all the way through and I expect them to all be ready to play and we'll see how that shakes out as the season progresses," Riley said.

Vaughn, one of several players on the Commanders' roster with NFL experience, said every player has a chip on their shoulder. Each wants to make the most of their chance in a league of opportunity.

"We're all doing this becasue we're competitive," Vaughn said. "We all want to be the best at the position we play and we're not going to stop until we get that."

Kick-off on Saturday is set for 7 pm.

