San Antonio Commanders cut former UTSA QB; roster set for inaugural season

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Commanders made its final cuts Wednesday, with a former quarterback from the University of Texas in San Antonio among the players let go.

Dalton Sturm, who set UTSA's passing records as the starting quarterback for three seasons, was one of 21 players cut by the Commanders.

In a Roadrunners uniform, Sturm threw for 5,768 yards and 49 touchdowns, adding another 1,227 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Sturm was hoping for a second shot at pro football after the Goliad native was cut by the Dallas Cowboys during their 2018 training camp.

After playing through an elbow injury, Sturm was the only quarterback cut by the Commanders after the team decided to only keep three at that position.

"You could see, as training camp wore on, (Sturm) was getting more and more comfortable. He was throwing the ball better day-after-day and week-after-week," Daryl Johnston, Commanders general manager, said.

Johnson, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys, said, "It’s not going to be surprising to me at all to see Dalton Sturm get picked up by somebody (else)."

Sturm was not the only player with a San Antonio connection to not make the Commanders' final roster, which was trimmed from their training camp roster from 73 to 52.

Former UTSA defensive end and MacArthur High School standout Ashaad Mabry, and wide receiver Carl Whitley, graduate of Roosevelt High School, did not make the final roster.

The Commanders did, however, keep former Madison High School and Texas Christian University running back Aaron Green. It also kept former UTSA wide receiver Josh Stewart and punter Joseph Zema, who kicked for the University of Incarnate Word.

Fans will be able to see the San Antonio Commanders make their debut in the new Alliance of American Football on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. when they take on the San Diego Fleet at the Alamodome.

