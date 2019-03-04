San Antonio Commanders win first road game in team history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The San Antonio Commanders hammered away at Iron Sunday afternoon, beating the Birmingham Iron 12-11 at Legion Field. It's Birmingham's first loss (3-1) of the season.

"Both teams had to fight to the end, and I was real proud that we won game," head coach Mike Riley said.

The Commanders (2-2) rushed for 161 yards on 41 carries. Kenneth Farrow II led the ground attack with an Alliance of American Football record 142 yards on 30 attempts, including a season-high 26-yard burst.

"Ken is a good, solid player," Riley said. "We have good running backs. Ken is a good example of that group and had a very special night."

Birmingham leads the AAF in red zone defense, so it's no surprise the Commanders went 1-3 inside the Iron's 20 yard line. During one series in the fourth quarter, the Commanders had first and goal from the one-yard line and couldn't punch it in, settling for a 20-yard Nick Rose field goal and 12-3 lead.

"The Iron have a quick, solid football team," Riley said. "They are very, very sound and physical. They are really hard to to score against when you get down in the red zone, as everybody saw."

After falling at San Diego last week 31-11, San Antonio won its first road game in franchise history, improving to 1-1 away from the Alamodome.

"Its just a refocus," Farrow II told reporters after the game. "We knew we had to get back to the basics. To come out here and get a win against a team like this, is what we needed to do."

San Antonio will continue its four-game road trip next Sunday at the Arizona Hotshots.

