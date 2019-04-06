San Antonio FC aims to get first win during rainy weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The start of the 2019 season for San Antonio FC has not been ideal.

Through the team's first four games, SAFC has yet to win. They have lost in three straight games and earned a draw in their home opener against the Phoenix Rising FC.

The rough start has San Antonio second-to-last in the United Soccer League's Western Conference standings.

For many, San Antonio has had plenty of chances. They have had the majority of possession in three of the four games and are currently tied in the USL for the most shots taken with 65.

"We've focused heavily on ourselves, so we can go out and execute what we want," SAFC head coach Darren Powell said.

"We want to see the difference on Saturday when the players are ready. They’ve been very hungry in training and it’s important that we transfer that to match day," Powell said.

The Las Vegas Lights have yet to win on the road but did win their only game of the season at home last weekend against the Real Monarchs SLC.

Las Vegas has scored a goal in each of its last two games but San Antonio has not scored a goal since its March 16 loss to the Portland Timbers 2.

Saturday's game will also be Spurs Night at Toyota Field, where fans can meet former Spur Matt Banner and the Spurs Coyote prior to the match.

The Spurs NBA Championship trophies and banners will also be on display.

Anyone can purchase a special edition SAFC/Spurs scarf with a ticket starting at $20.​

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting SanAntonioFC.com and contacting 210-444-5657.

Twitter/Instagram: @SanAntonioFC

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 15 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email sports@ksat.com​

