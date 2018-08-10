San Antonio FC begins three-game road trip

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - There's nothing like playing in front of your home crowd. Since its Fourth of July game against the Oklahoma Energy FC, San Antonio has gone 3-0-1 at Toyota Field. Their win on Saturday against the LA Galaxy II extended its winning streak to four and drove the United Soccer League franchise back up into the top eight teams in the Western Conference.

Now, San Antonio FC takes that winning streak on the road for three straight games away from Toyota Field. On Saturday night, the team will face the Seattle Sounders FC 2, a team that has lost seven of its last eight games. But despite Seattle's latest woes, SAFC isn't overlooking the team.

"When you play any team from the MLS, even if it's their second team, they become very unpredictable," head coach Darren Powell said to KSAT 12 Sports this week. "You are not quite sure of the lineup or which players are available for them. You have to respect the opposition, regardless of who they pull out. Depending on the lineup and the experience of the players, it can change the game one direction or the other."

San Antonio has found the back of the net in each of its last four games and scored multiple goals in three of its last four matches. Before the latest winning streak, which is tied for second-most in franchise history, SAFC was 10th in the USL West. Since its win on Saturday, SAFC is ranked sixth in the conference.

"Nothing has changed for us," said Powell. "Is anything different? The answer to that is 'no.' Obviously, the results are different, but the preparation, the ambition, the endeavor from the players, the intensity from the players has been pretty good throughout the year."

He added, "I know the players wanted to win. We weren't winning as frequently as we wanted and we get judged by results. We understand that. We upped our tempo. Whenever we step on the field we put our best foot forward and hopefully that leads us on to victory.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 15 years and is an award-winning sports producer.

