San Antonio FC drops second home game to Portland Timbers 2

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - San Antonio FC (0-1-1) fell 1-3 to Portland Timbers 2 (1-0-1) on Saturday night at Toyota Field. A goal from midfielder Jack Barmby was not enough to salvage a point at home for the Alamo City club.

“We created more opportunities than I’ve seen in a long time with this team, and yet we came out with only one goal off a penalty and nothing else,” SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. “We need to do a lot better and the bottom line is [this is] a collective effort.”

The Timbers opened the scoring in the 18th minute after midfielder Todd Wharton found the end of a pass from teammate Foster Langsdorf and beat goalkeeper Matthew Cardone for the 1-0 lead.

SAFC then found the equalizer ten minutes later after Barmby was taken down inside the box by the visitors’ goalkeeper to earn a penalty kick, which he converted from the spot to score his first club goal against his former team.

Portland then regained the lead just four minutes later after midfielder Marvin Loria found the back of the net following a breakaway to make it 1-2. The Timbers found a third goal in the 78th minute after Loria struck again with a left-footed shot from the top of the box.

San Antonio FC midfielder Leeroy Maguraushe made his professional debut on the night after coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute, while midfielder Walter Restrepo made his club debut in his return to Toyota Field since he played for the San Antonio Scorpions in 2014.

SAFC will return to USL Championship action as they travel for the first time this season to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. CT.

