San Antonio FC falls 1-3 to RGV FC on the road

EDINBURG, Texas - San Antonio FC (3-6-3) fell 1-3 to Rio Grande Valley FC (4-4-4) at H-E-B Park on Saturday night. A late goal from Ever Guzman was not enough to spark a comeback as the club fell short in the South Texas Derby.

“It was a tough game tonight,” SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. “We got punished and that put us behind, but our players were pushing to get us back in the game. We scored late and were looking for more, but it never came. What’s important now is that we have a short turnaround and we have to prepare for Wednesday.”

RGV FC opened the scoring in the 30th minute after defender Robert Coronado found midfielder Jesus Enriquez inside the box, from where he finished for the lead. The hosts added another just six minutes later after forward Michael Salazar beat goalkeeper Matthew Cardone on a 1v1 following a through ball to make it 0-2.

The hosts added their third of the night in the 58th minute after Salazar finished off a breakaway. SAFC added a goal of their own in the 70th minute after defender Ebenezer Ackon found Guzman at the top of the box, from where the striker turned and beat goalkeeper Michael Nelson to make it 1-3.

The goal marked Guzman’s fourth in USL Championship play this season and fifth in all competitions, while the assist marked Ackon’s first for the club since joining prior to the start of the 2019 campaign.

SAFC will return to action on Wednesday, May 29 as they visit Austin Bold FC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The club then will return to USL Championship play on Saturday, June 1 as they visit Sacramento Republic FC.

Scoring Summary:

RGVFC: 1-0, Jesus Enriquez (Robert Coronado assist) 30’

RGVFC 2-0, Michael Salazar (Romilio Hernandez assist) 36’

RGVFC: 3-0, Michael Salazar (Maalique Foster assist) 58’

SAFC: 3-1, Ever Guzman (Eby Ackon assist) 70’

Disciplinary Summary:

RGVFC: Yellow Card (Brad Dunwell) 74’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Joshua Yaro) 86’

RGVFC: Yellow Card (Nico Lemoine) 90’

SAFC Starting XI: GK: Matthew Cardone; D: Kai Greene, Eby Ackon, Joshua Yaro, Lance Laing (Bradford Jamieson IV 59’); M: Michael Lahoud (c) (Jose Gallegos 78’), Cristian Parano, Jack Barmby; F: Ever Guzman, Billy Forbes (Walter Restrepo 59’), Brian Gomez

Substitutions Not Used: Jonathan Viscosi, Johnny Fenwick, Pascal Eboussi, Ethan Bryant

Postgame Notes:

San Antonio FC fell to rivals RGV FC 3-1 on the road…marks the first loss for SAFC at H-E-B Park and the first loss to the Toros since 2017…SAFC is now 3-5-3 in 11 matches all-time against the Toros

San Antonio FC forward Ever Guzman scored his fourth goal of the season and fifth in all competitions…Guzman’s four goals in league play are the most on the team …Guzman’s 21 goals all-time in all competitions are the most by any SAFC player in club history

San Antonio FC falls to 0-2-0 in Copa Tejas play, previously falling to the Austin Bold back in March…the Alamo City club has four more Copa Tejas matches on the schedule this season

SAFC defender Eby Ackon tallied the first assist of his professional career, setting up Ever Guzman’s lone goal…Ackon recorded team-highs in clearances (five), interceptions (two) and possessions gained (11)

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.