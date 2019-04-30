San Antonio FC looks for first road win

SAN ANTONIO - The month of April was kind to San Antonio FC at the friendly confines of Toyota Field.

SAFC played three home games in April, winning each and turning the corner after a slow 0-3-1 start to the season.

"After that start, I think we just sat down as a team and tried to set goals of things that we needed to correct, and fortunately we've found success," said forward Bradford Jamieson, whose scored a goal in each of SAFC's wins this season.

While discernible progress has been made, there's still one area the club has yet to master: winning on the road. SAFC is 0-4 on unfriendly pitches this season, including three shut-outs.

San Antonio did not score on the road until Brian Gomez found the back of the net in a 3-2 loss to Real United on April 20.

"We know we haven't been good and it's not of the standard we want on the road, but we look to change that," said midfielder Michael Lahoud.

The club can buck the trend this week as it travels to Albuquerque for a tough outing against New Mexico United. An expansion franchise in it's first USL season, The United have raced out to a 3-1-5 record, including a perfect 3-0 ledger at home.

"They're kind of the polar opposite of us where everything has gone well from the start for them," Lahoud said. "They're a good counterattacking team, they've got good set pieces and one of their players just had a hat trick. Everyone seems to go to New Mexico now and balk at the task at hand, and we respect them, but we don't really care what they've done in the past. We're going to go in there and make a statement."

SAFC can make that statement with a win on Sunday.

New Mexico currently sits in third in the USL Western Conference Standings. San Antonio (3-4-1) holds down the 11th spot.

"I think now it's time to show the fans that this is the team that we are, one that can compete and win in any environment," Jamieson said.

Kick-off in Albuquerque on Sunday is set for 6:30 p.m.

