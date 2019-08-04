San Antonio FC's comeback falls short in 3-2 loss to Sacramento

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC (7-9-6) fell to Sacramento Republic FC (9-9-3) 2-3 at Toyota Field on Saturday night. Goals from midfielders Jack Barmby and Pecka were not enough to salvage points at home for the Alamo City club after conceding three goals in the first half.

“Tonight was a reflection of two halves of soccer,” SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. “They capitalized on their set pieces in the first half that put us on the back foot, but our guys came out in the second half with the urgency, and I think if we had scored a little bit earlier, something could have happened.”

Sacramento opened the scoring in the 21st minute after forward Stefano Bonomo found the end of a corner kick from Sam Werner and beat goalkeeper Matthew Cardone with a header for the 1-0 lead. The visitors doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when forward Cameron Iwassa headed in a lob from midfielder Drew Skundrich. Sacramento then ended the half with their third goal after Bonomo finished off a team buildup to score his second on the night.

“If we don’t take care of details like set pieces, throw-ins -- these are the things that top teams do well," said SAFC midfielder Michael Lahoud. "If we want to say we’re a top team in this league, we have to take care of those details, and that’s a massive lesson learned.”

SAFC narrowed the gap in the 51st minute after Barmby finished low off a direct kick to score his fifth goal of the season, which is tied for the second-most on the squad behind forward Frank Lopez.

The Alamo City club struck again late into stoppage time after defender Joshua Yaro found Pecka at the top of the box following a corner, from which the Brazilian fired back-post with a powerful strike to beat goalkeeper Rafael Diaz. The goal marked Pecka’s first of the season and second for SAFC since joining the club prior to the 2017 campaign.

“When you’re on a winning streak, teams are out to beat you and there’s a little more intent to want to beat you," midfielder Jack Barmby explained. "It’s the name of the game, just like next week we’ll go out to Reno and want to beat them as much as they want to beat us. We have to dust ourselves off and learn from tonight, and do some tactics in terms of set pieces, which I’m sure we will do and figure out.”

San Antonio FC will return to USL Championship action on Saturday, Aug. 10 as the club visits Reno 1868 FC in their second matchup of 2019. SAFC previously earned a 3-2 win over Reno at Toyota Field on June 8.

