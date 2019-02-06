San Antonio Missions introduce manager, ready for Triple A

SAN ANTONIO - When Colorado Springs decided to make their move to San Antonio to bring Triple-A baseball to Texas, manager Rick Sweet made the move with the team he has been in charge of the last four seasons.

"I've always want to be a part of Texas," said Sweet, who enters his sixth season in the Milwaukee organization. "I've had so many players from Texas say, 'Texas is the greatest thing.' Well, I'm here. I want to see how great it is."

Sweet, along with Milwaukee Brewers farm director Tom Flanagan, were introduced at a press conference at Wolff Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Standing in front of ongoing improvements underway at the 25-year-old stadium, Sweet was asked what fans can expect to see this coming season in Triple-A baseball compared to Double-A baseball in San Antonio for over a century.

"These guys want to get to the big leagues, and the only way to get to the big leagues is produce and do well," said Sweet, who has been in Triple-A ball for 20 seasons. "If it's their first time, they want to get there. Even the guys that have been there, they've been there. They've tasted it. They want to get back even more. I use that. That is my message to them."

Sweet knows what he's talking about since he's one of minor league baseball's all-time winningest managers, compiling a record of 1,947 wins, which is second-most among active managers.

The Missions open play on the road on April 4, and their first home game will be on April 9.

