San Antonio Missions players to watch ahead of home opener vs Memphis

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time in the city's long baseball history, San Antonio is a Triple A town. As the Missions get set to play their first home game as the Brewers' Triple A affiliate Tuesday night against the Memphis Redbirds, here are some prospects on the Missions' roster to keep an eye on.

Keston Hiura, 2B - The Brewers' 2017 first round draft pick has quickly ascended through the farm system, becoming Milwaukee's top minor league prospect. Hiura batted .278 with five hits, including a home run, to help lead the Missions to a 3-2 record in the season-opening series against Oklahoma City.

Corey Ray, OF - The fifth overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, Ray was called up to Triple A on April 1. He batted .267, collecting four hits while seeing action in the final four games of the season-opening series against Oklahoma City.

Zach Brown, SP - Brown has become one of the more pleasant surprises in the Brewers' farm system. Named the Southern League's Most Outstanding Pitcher in 2018, Brown went 9-1, sporting a 2.44 ERA in 22 appearances with the Double A Bixoli Shuckers. In his lone appearance with the Missions this season on April 6, Brown went six innings, giving up four hits while striking out five Oklahoma City batters.

Mauricio Dubon, INF - One of the Brewers' more experienced minor league prospects yet still only 24, Dubon made his Triple A debut with Colorado Springs in 2017. He played 28 games with the Sky Sox last season before an ACL tear cut his season short. Dubon had a nice series against Oklaoma City in his return from injury, going 5 for 17 at the plate with five stolen bases.

All told, 13 players on the Missions' roster have major league playing experience. First pitch Tuesday night at The Wolff is set for 7:05 p.m.

