SA Olympic gold medalist could miss 2018 Winter Games due to appendectomy

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Olympic Gold Medalist Justin Olsen is in danger of missing the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

That’s after he was admitted to a hospital in South Korea on Monday with acute appendicitis.

The O’Connor High School graduate, who won a gold medal as a member of Steve Holcomb’s four-man crew in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, underwent a successful laparoscopic appendectomy in Gangneung, according to USA Bobsled, and the team is hopeful that Olsen will recover and be cleared to compete.

“We are hoping Justin will recover quickly enough to compete in the two-man race,“ USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele said in a press release. “The timing is unfortunate and we are heartbroken for Justin, but he’s shown us over the years that he’s capable of overcoming adversity and coming out on top. We know he’s going to do what he can within his power to be at the starting line on race day.”

The reason for that hope is that the two-man competition will not take place until February 18-19, and four-man races are not until February 24-25.

“There’s no question he’s mentally ready, but we are looking at our options in case he physically can’t compete,” concluded Steele.

This is Olsen’s third Olympic selection, and his first front seat on the sled.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.