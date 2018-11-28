San Antonio Rampage holding 14th annual teddy bear toss game on Dec. 8

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage are holding their 14th annual teddy bear toss game on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the AT&T Center when the team hosts the Milwaukee Admirals.

Fans are invited to bring either a new or gently used teddy bear to donate to children in need during the holiday season.

When the team scores their first goal of the evening, fans should throw the bears onto the ice, where members of the Jr. Rampage will collect them to be donated to local nonprofits.

This year's donated bears will go to children at Family Service Association, Child Advocates San Antonio (CASA) and Teed Off at Cancer.

Tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or by going online at SARampage.com.

