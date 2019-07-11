San Antonio set to host 2020 Warrior Games

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio will host the 2020 Warrior Games next year.

The international competition is for wounded military members and veterans and is expected to bring hundreds of athletes from around the world.

"It showcases our hospitality," said Juan Ayala, director of the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs for the City of San Antonio. "It showcases our welcoming spirit and I think it will be good all around. I think it's important to show the world why we're Military City USA."

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Chris Pettway, who lost both his legs in a motorcycle accident while stationed at Fort Hood, has picked up the sport of wheelchair basketball and has been playing for the last four years.

"It's good to get out and clear your head," said Pettway. "It's a good workout."

The 2020 games will feature adaptive sports like wheelchair basketball, giving athletes like Pettway a chance to compete.

"I'm excited about that," said Pettway. "I've been saying I wanted to do the Warrior Games and with the competition coming to town, I'll probably get a chance to take part in the activities so, I'm pretty excited about it."

"These athletes, they want to be back in the game," said Ayala. "A lot of them have very life-altering injuries and they want to be back with a team. They want to be part of a team greater than themselves and I was able to experience these athletes that don't do it for medals, they don't do it for honor, they do it for each other and they do it for their country."

The 2020 Warrior Games are set for June of next year.

