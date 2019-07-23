San Antonio youth baseball team advances to 'World Series'

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio get ready to cheer on the Edgewood All Stars as they compete this week in the Pony International World Series.

The 11u team heads to Virginia to compete in a tournament.

It is the only team representing Texas in this bracket.

The tournament takes place in Chesterfield, Virginia.

The Edgewood All Stars will take on the host team in their first game scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. Central time.

Good luck to the Edgewood All Stars!

