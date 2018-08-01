SA's 'big three' showing at Los Angeles Rams training camp

IRVINE, Calif. - There are no less than three San Antonio area student athletes in the Los Angeles Rams training camp this year. The camp is being held on the campus of the University of California, Irvine -- the home of the Anteaters about two hours south of the Cowboys training facility in Oxnard.

That's where you will find former Steele and UT running back Malcolm Brown, former John Jay and Aggie wide receiver Josh Reynolds and former Brackenridge and Oklahoma State defensive back Ramon Richards. Brown is about to start his fourth season in a Rams uniform and has already been through two coaches. Now, Sean McVay is calling the shots and the 32-year-old Brown has worked his way up to no. 2 behind Todd Gurley.

"Malcolm has been one of the more reliable players we've had," said McVay, who is about to start his second season as the head coach of the Rams. "Really productive special teams player but then, when he's gotten his opportunities, he does exactly what he's supposed to do. He's a very productive runner. Malcolm has been excellent and we are fortunate to have him."

Brown even got his first start of his NFL career in Week 17 last season and is looking to build on that since his rookie season. "I was un-drafted man. Probably already three drafted guys in there," said Brown. "We had about seven running backs in there, so it has been a process. It has been a grind. I've enjoyed it. I've embraced it, just to be blessed again to come into this fourth year and still be competing."

Josh Reynolds is the only drafted player among the San Antonio three, going in the fourth round to the Rams in 2017 after setting a single season record for the most touchdowns for a wide receiver in Aggieland, with 13. Now he has worked his way up to number two on the roster even after coming back from shoulder surgery in February.

"Josh is coming off the injury. When he got a chance to play last year, especially the New Orleans game, I thought he stepped up big, " said McVay. "One of the things about Josh --his wide catch radius. He's come back from his shoulder injury really well."

"You have to take care of your body, " said Reynolds ,who is about to start his second season with the Rams. "You have to treat yourself right. This is your business. If you hurt your business, you can't make any money or you can't play."

Finally there is un-drafted free agent Ramon Richards, representing the San Antonio Independent School District out of Brackenridge High School. Richards was signed after playing both corner back and safety at Oklahoma State.

"Ramon is real smart. He not only knows what he does he knows what the safety does. That helps him," sayid former Cowboys head coach and now Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

"Everybody is smarter," said Richards. "That's why I had to reset, and relearn how to learn the playbook."

Hopefully, when the Rams trim down to the 53-man roster the San Antonio three will still be together.

